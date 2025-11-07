66°
West Baton Rouge elects new Justice of the Peace for Ward 2
PORT ALLEN — In Ward 2 of West Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, voters elected Duane Vince as their new constable in the Justice of the Peace's office.
Complete but unofficial returns showed Vince defeating Amanda Jewel Southon by a margin of 3 to 2.
Data from the secretary of state's office showed that just over 6 percent of those eligible to vote cast ballots. Vince won 231-161.
Also, most of the votes in the race were cast early, 211 of the total of 392.
