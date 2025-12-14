West Baton Rouge Council talks traffic alleviation, resolution for new bridge

WEST BATON ROUGE - During a Thursday night meeting, the West Baton Rouge Council will introduce a resolution supporting the construction of a new bridge connecting LA 1 and LA 415.

The proposed three-mile connector bridge was originally part of the 1960 West Baton Rouge master plan, but it was never fulfilled. The traffic congestion drivers see across the Intracoastal Canal is common, backups and delays are usual sights both day and night.

Constructing a new bridge would cost around $133 million. WBR President Riley Berthelot said, the connector could be a toll bridge, which would cover some of the costs. The parish is also hoping for federal or state funding to assist the effort.

The project is expected to be a four-lane bridge. Berthelot said if they can start with two lanes, additions can be made later.

Tonight's resolution supports a request made by the Capital Outlay Program to construct the connector bridge. Berthelot said if work started now, it would still take 8-10 years to complete.