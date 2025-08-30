77°
Wellness pop-up event at Rouzan promotes health and fitness in the capital city

Saturday, August 30 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A new pop-up event centered around health, fitness and wellness is happening in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

RECESS at Rouzan, hosted by Recoop Wellness and Trifecta Sports Therapy, is a family-friendly pop-up event promoting a healthy lifestyle to the capital city. 

The event features a 5K run or walk benefiting The Iris Domestic Violence Center, yoga, pilates, strength classes, recovery sessions, local fitness and wellness vendors, cutting-edge recovery gear, music, food trucks and more. 

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, in the Sprouts parking lot. 

