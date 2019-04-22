68°
Welding machine malfunctions, sparks fire at local auto center
BATON ROUGE - Swift action by firefighters saved an auto shop Monday evening.
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to Arnold's Car Care Center on Greenwell Springs Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the building.
Fire officials say the blaze started after a welding machine malfunctioned, then went up in flames. The fire was contained within 10 minutes.
The estimated cost of damaged is totaled at $3,000.
No injuries were reported.
