Welding machine malfunctions, sparks fire at local auto center

BATON ROUGE - Swift action by firefighters saved an auto shop Monday evening.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to Arnold's Car Care Center on Greenwell Springs Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the building.

Fire officials say the blaze started after a welding machine malfunctioned, then went up in flames. The fire was contained within 10 minutes.

The estimated cost of damaged is totaled at $3,000.

No injuries were reported.