Weekend parades expected to bring wave of visitors to Baton Rouge businesses

BATON ROUGE - For the first time since 2020, parades are rolling again in south Louisiana. Friday night in downtown Baton Rouge, it's the Krewe of Artemis.

Hours before the first float rolled, Martha Meek and friends were already on the route.

"We're more excited than ever," Meek said. "Were looking forward to showing these guys from Texas, New Orleans... Baton Rouge Mardi Gras."

Businesses along the route spent Friday morning making preparations. At the Basin Music Hall on Third Street, work was underway to get the venue ready for the big party.

"We've got to put in a lot of work, we'll be here all night until the show begins," said Hunter Juneau, CEO of Vibrant Entertainment Group.

Vibrant Entertainment Group, an event organization formed by LSU graduates, plans to keep things going long after the parades end.

"We're excited to be here, excited for this time of year," Juneau said.

"We have extra staff for tonight. We ordered twice as much products. We expect a lot of families and children to be coming out for the parade tonight," said Samantha Hughey, manager at Schlittz and Giggles.

With thousands expected to be on the parade route, the restaurant will need more than food.

"During the parade is the slowest time. But right after... a large rush," Hughey said.

Hughey said they are set to make more than one thousand pizzas this weekend.