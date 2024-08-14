Wednesday's Health Report: Weekend exercise can help keep those on time crunch active, healthy

BATON ROUGE — Exercise is key to a healthy lifestyle. For those on a time crunch, stacking weekly exercises into a couple of days comes with the title "weekend warrior."

"Things like running, jogging, high-intensity workouts, ideally, the more that you can do, the better," Wes Troyer, a doctor of physical medicine and rehabilitation, said. "People that did this, lowered mortality, lowered cardiovascular events."

At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity is recommended for adults each week.

"We don't expect people that have gone from a sedentary activity of not doing anything to jumping into 150 minutes a week. So taking days of break in between, assessing how your body responds to that activity," Troyer said.

Repeating the same motions or ramping up too quickly could lead to overuse injuries, inflammation and pain.

"If you take a couple days off and it's still persistent pain with the daily activity — pain that keeps you up at night or keeps you from sleeping — these are all things that we typically recommend people coming in to be evaluated," Troyer said.