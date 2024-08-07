Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's Health Report: A steady diet can help reduce risks of kidney stones, urologist says
BATON ROUGE — It's a common question urologist Aaron Potretzke hears from his patients about kidney stone risks.
"So the question about what types of drinks or foods or any sort of dietary input may put a person at increased risk is one that I have found to be a lot of misconceptions,” Potretzke said.
His answer might surprise you.
"Generally speaking, there is no particular food or drink that's totally off-limits. Now, if you
undergo a metabolic stone evaluation, and we find out what type of stone you have and what sort of electrolytes or minerals you're putting into your urine, any individual may have certain foods that we ask them to shy away from,” Potretzke said.
He says the silver bullet when it comes to stone disease is almost always to increase your clear liquid intake.
"So the more urine you make, and that's a product of how much you ingest in terms of clear fluid, the less likely you will be to make a stone,” Potretzke said.
He says drinking beverages high in citric acid, such as lemon juice and lime juice, can be beneficial to kidney stone patients.
Trending News
"Those are things, actually, for which there is a fair bit of evidence to suggest that those can prevent stones in the majority of patients,” Potretzke said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary Community School District welcomes students back with bank to teach students...
-
Donaldsonville High School hosts ribbon-cutting for new campus facilities
-
Tropical Storm Debby swirls over Atlantic, still dumping rain on the Carolinas...
-
Man arrested after brandishing firearm during argument
-
Charges dropped for Ascension Parish councilman accused of submitting requests in parish...