76°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Entergy begins expansive new utility project along Highland Road in Baton Rouge
-
Deputies: Man admitted to shooting 19-year-old girlfriend after heated argument
-
Confrontation during Ascension flood meeting results in postponement in vote on drainage
-
Macy's Day Parade in NYC to feature Louisiana-themed float
-
Man allegedly shot & killed girlfriend at Burbank Drive apartment complex near...