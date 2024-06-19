Wednesday PM Forecast: Transitioning back to a drier weather pattern

As the tropical moisture pushes westward towards Texas and Mexico, we will see a transition back to a drier weather pattern. This will keep rain chances to a low this week.



Tonight & Tomorrow: Some showers are still roaming around the viewing area but will begin to dissipate as daytime heating is lost. We should expect partly cloudy skies throughout the night with the low temperature reaching near 76°. Winds will still remain breezy, out of the east at anywhere between 10-15 mph.

As we head into tomorrow, winds won’t be as breezy as they were on Wednesday, topping out around 5-10 mph. Partly sunny skies will push the high temperature near the mid 90s. There will still be potential for some spotty showers across the area tomorrow due to daytime heating.



St. James and Assumption parishes have been highlighted in a Wind Advisory until 7pm Wednesday evening.



Up Next: The drier pattern returns after the tropical moisture moves westward bringing our rain coverage down. We will see more sunshine as well as temperatures start to go back to the middle and possible upper 90s throughout the week and weekend. Moisture will still be around making it still feel humid. In addition, that moisture will make it possible for some spotty to isolated summertime showers to develop every day.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Alberto is still ongoing in the Gulf of Mexico. No direct impacts are anticipated for south Louisiana, but Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of northern Mexico and southern Texas. This storm is tracking west around 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40mph.



Another broad area of low pressure to watch in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico near Tropical Storm Alberto location, having a low chance to organize over the next several days. Environmental conditions appear to be not as favorable for the disturbance but will be an area to watch as we head into next week.



