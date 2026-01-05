Monday PM Forecast: Another warmup, more opportunities for fog and rain

The rest of the week will bring near-record warmth and rising humidity. This will set the stage for the return of fog and rain — the next two impacts.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Despite evening clearing, clouds will roll back into the area overnight. There might be a few areas of patchy dense fog for the Tuesday morning drive. Remember to take it slow, use low-beam headlights, and leave extra distance between the next car ahead in areas of fog. Overnight lows will likely occur well in advance of sunrise, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-50s. Look for a wake-up temperature closer to 60°. An onshore wind will drive a muggier air mass inland on Tuesday. Warmer temperatures will accompany it, with highs soaring into the upper 70s despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The record for the date is 80° — and highs will come with a few degrees of that.

Up Next: Patchy and occasionally widespread morning fog will be a possibility on Wednesday and Thursday, as well. With students returning to the classrooms this week, be extra cautious in foggy spots while keeping an eye out for school buses. Afternoons will be unseasonably warm as highs flirt with the 80° mark.

As soon as Thursday afternoon, be prepared to face scattered showers. A more substantial round of showers and storms will arrive on Friday as a cold front marches into the region. The exact timing of this round remains unclear, but most are likely to see measurable rain as it blows through. A strong storm or two is not out of the question either, but the setup seems to favor a greater severe weather concern to the north and west. The Storm Station will monitor the situation closely and pass along updates as needed. Rain should taper quickly into Saturday, leaving behind a few clouds and cooler air for the weekend. Next week, temperatures will return to more seasonable, winter-like levels.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

