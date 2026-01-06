Tuesday PM Forecast: fog, record warmth followed by big weekend shake-up

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect from midnight to 10 am Wednesday. Visibility of one quarter mile or less could make driving conditions hazardous. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Wednesday & Thursday: mild with thick morning fog

Friday: stormy

Weekend: much cooler with stubborn clouds

Through Thursday: The biggest concern over the next two nights will be low visibility. Since the air is sticky and low temperatures will hold in the low 60s, thick, patchy fog will be able to develop. The most widespread fog will occur during the commute times. Low visibility can cause sudden slowdowns on I-10 and I-12, so keep those low beams on and stay alert! Both afternoons will show some breaks in the clouds with high temperatures nearing records in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be more noticeable by Thursday afternoon with sustained south breezes of 10-20mph and a few higher gusts. A few showers will even be possible as even muggier air moves inland from the Gulf. This will signal the arrival of our next storm system.

Up Next: A cold front will start to make its presence felt by Thursday night. Clouds will thicken with increasing showers and winds. Friday will be the most active day. A batch of showers and thunderstorms to the tune of 70% coverage will move across the Capital Area. While it's still a bit early to pinpoint exact hazards, the ingredients will be there for a few stronger storms that produce gusty winds. Additionally, heavy rain could be possible during either drive.

The cold front will crawl through the region on Saturday, but there should still be a noticeable 10-15 degree drop in temperatures when compared to the end of the workweek. It may even feel more chilly due to north winds behind the front and lingering clouds. Spotty showers will even stay possible through the day as the upper-level energy in the atmosphere associated with the front is slow to move through.

Though the thickest clouds will be gone, skies will not fully clear for a few days, which will feel seasonably chilly. Sunday and Monday will bring lows in the low 40s and upper 30s, respectively, with highs in the upper 50s.

– Josh

