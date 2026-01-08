Honduran national sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography

BATON ROUGE — A Honduran citizen living in the U.S. without authorization was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Olvin Rodriguez-Inestroza, 23, was convicted of using the internet and social media accounts to receive and distribute child pornography, the DOJ said.

In an investigation assisted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, law enforcement found hundreds of videos and thousands of child pornographic images on Rodriguez-Inestroza's phone, some involving toddlers. Other material included images involving animals, prosecutors said.

In addition to a 15-year sentence, U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick ordered that Rodriguez-Inestroza pay $57,000 in restitution to the victims and register as a sex offender upon his release. The DOJ said he may also be deported after completing his sentence.