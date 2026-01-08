Parents of Caleb Wilson meet with state leaders about hazing prevention

BATON ROUGE — After the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson, the Louisiana Legislature created a hazing task force to make college campuses safer.

For over a year since his death in February 2025, Caleb Wilson's parents have fought for justice after police reported that their son died in a fraternity hazing ritual.

"No parent should ever have to get that call at 2 o'clock in the morning that says, 'Hey, your child is dead,'" Caleb Wilson's mother, Urania Brown Wilson, said to the legislative task force Thursday.

According to police, Wilson was punched in the chest during an initiation ritual for Southern University's Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Wilson collapsed, was brought to the hospital, and died in February 2025.

State Rep. Jason Hughes spearheaded the movement to add early hazing education to K-12 schools and clearly define consequences for organizations that contribute to hazing.

"There must be accountability," Hughes said.

Accountability, Hughes says, for students, staff, faculty, and organizations. He added that accountability starts with a change in the culture on college campuses.

The Board of Regents provided data on hazing-related sanctions from the four university systems in the state from 2018 through 2025.

The data showed that LSU has suspended eight organizations, Southern University has suspended three, and the University of Louisiana system has suspended six organizations for hazing.

"They need to be more proactive, and if we're going to continue to lose human life, then we're going to have to ask ourselves a key question, 'Is Greek life more important than human life?'" Hughes said.

In March, lawmakers plan to present a set of recommendations. These recommendations, aimed at increasing state-provided hazing prevention training for students, staff, and academic advisors, will be introduced during the upcoming legislative session.

The 2026 legislative session starts March 9. It is unclear at this time which state lawmaker involved with the Caleb Wilson task force will carry legislation related to hazing prevention.