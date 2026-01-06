Tuesday AM forecast: A foggy morning and a warm afternoon

Fog will be an issue this morning as warm, humid weather continues. A quiet midweek leads to increasing storm chances by the end of the week.

Today and tonight: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am Tuesday as widespread fog around the Capital Region has lowered visibility. Any fog should lift by mid-morning, giving way to partly sunny skies.





Afternoon temperatures warm into the 70s, feeling a bit humid thanks to steady southerly winds. Tuesday night stays mild with lows in the upper 50s, and fog may redevelop toward daybreak Wednesday.

Up Next: Warm and mostly dry weather holds through midweek. Highs remain in the upper-70s to near 80 Wednesday and Thursday, while humidity continues to increase. With light winds and moist air in place, morning fog becomes more likely each day. Showers will be possible on Thursday as a front approaches the area.

What to look out for: That cold front arrives late Friday into early Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region. While severe weather is not expected, there are early signs that a few strong storms could be possible, and forecast confidence will improve as we get closer. Cooler and drier air follows for the weekend.

– Dave

