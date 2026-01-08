Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish deputies arrest man accused of 88 counts of child pornography
PRAIRIEVILLE — Deputies arrested a Prairieville man on 88 counts of child pornography-related charges, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Andre Triche, 33, is accused of 67 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and 21 counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material.
APSO, with help from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, said it arrested Triche on an active warrant stemming from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators found numerous child pornography files in a messaging app, APSO said.
The sheriff's office said Triche was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for the charges that occurred in Ascension Parish, but he has since been transferred to the Livingston Parish Jail in connection with similar charges.
