Wednesday PM Forecast: tracking a cold front tomorrow

As expected, a few spots saw isolated, light showers today while those that remained dry reached 80 degrees! Showers will remain possible until a cold front clears the area Thursday afternoon.

Next 24 Hours: The overnight hours will be largely quiet but skies will be mostly cloudy and a spotty shower is possible, especially near dawn. Low temperatures will ease into the low 60s. A cold front will move into the area on Thursday. This will bring a patch of scattered showers across the area through early Thursday afternoon. Being another weaker system, it would not be surprising if many areas miss measurable precipitation. It will just as quickly clear and some sunshine is expected just before dusk. Hopefully, the clearing trend continues, allowing enthused sky gazers to see the longest partial lunar eclipse of our lifetime. High temperatures will top out before the front passes, hitting the low 70s around noon. Winds will become northerly at 10-15mph behind the front and thermometers will start to fall.

Up Next: This air mass does not look nearly as chilly as last weekend, but Friday morning will begin in the low 40s. Then, Friday afternoon will be breezy and seasonably cool with readings in the mid 60s. After starting in the low 40s, highs will reach for the low 70s Saturday afternoon. Another cold front is pegged for Sunday night. This one could also deliver a couple of showers for a short window of time but clearing skies and even cooler air will move in later Monday into Tuesday morning as low temperatures could reach the 30s again. The busy Thanksgiving travel day looks quiet locally but there could be a stronger storm system to watch toward the end of next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we finish out the 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: An upper level trough of low pressure will move across the northern half of the country on Thursday and send an attendant cold front into the local area. Enough time will have passed for moisture recovery to support a few showers until the afternoon frontal passage. However, with the front being weaker in nature and the upper level system being much farther north, the threat for heavy rain and severe weather will once again be low, fortunately. Some cooler air will work in behind the front as winds shift north and so high temperatures will likely occur around midday in the low 70s. Drier air behind the front will promote a northwest to southeast clearing trend with many locations seeing the sun before it sets. As brisk north winds of 10-15mph continue overnight, lows will retreat to the 40s on Friday morning. A high pressure system will build into the Mid-Mississippi River Valley on Friday. As the frontal system sits in the Southeast U.S. the tight pressure gradient will result in continued breezy conditions but sunshine and an easterly component to winds will allow thermometers into the 60s. As winds taper and skies stay clear Friday night into Saturday, temperatures will dip into the low 40s. The surface high moving east along with a zonal west to east jet stream will allow quite conditions near average temperatures through Sunday afternoon. The next upper level trough will try to basin in the Southeast U.S. on Monday and will send another fast-moving front through our area. Some high clouds may move in as early as Sunday afternoon but a lack of low level moisture ahead of it will prohibit any precipitation. Immediately along the boundary, a few showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning, but the positive tilt of the upper level trough results in an unfavorable setup for any high impact weather. A strong, arctic-based surface high will trail the front and depending how far south it drifts, temperatures could be quite chilly Tuesday into Wednesday. For now, the forecast readings are held at about 10 degrees below the seasonal averages of 70/46.

--Josh

