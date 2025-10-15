Wednesday PM Forecast: slow climb in humidity ahead of next front, rain chance

Enjoy the continued quiet weather on Thursday and Friday because a cold front will deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Outdoor events could be affected at times.

-Rest of Workweek: lows and humidity climbing, morning fog potential

-Weekend: cold front, scattered showers and thunderstorms

-Next Week: mild and dry to start, another cold front approaching

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lows will settle in the low 60s overnight. Even though skies will be mainly clear early, some fog may develop near dawn—especially in rural areas and closer to water. A ridge of high pressure will continue to cause sinking air over the region on Thursday leading to warm and quiet weather. Highs will reach into the upper 80s, which is generally about 5 to 7 degrees above average.

Up Next: Winds will shift to the southeast into Friday and this southerly component to the wind will slowly but surely drag up the humidity levels. In turn, enough moisture will be available for some patchy fog development for the morning commute. The afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s again.

As we move into the weekend, even more changes will start to take shape. A cold front is expected to push toward the Gulf Coast, and that will bring some showers and thunderstorms. After clouds increase, isolated to scattered activity will be possible late Saturday and may continue overnight and into the first half of Sunday until the front clears. On either day, outdoor activities and events may have to dodge rain. Right now, plenty of dry time is expected, and there is no concern for either day to wash out.

Behind the front, drier and slightly cooler air will move in again. Highs will dip back into the mid-80s by Monday and Tuesday with pleasantly cool mornings in the low 60s. There are signs that a more active pattern will start to develop with more frequent cold fronts. Yet another may pass and send temperatures to the lowest levels so far this season by the middle of next week.

The Tropics: The final advisory has been issued on Tropical Storm Lorenzo, which has now dissipated. The remnants of the system were located approximately 1300 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. The system will move toward the northeast at 18 mph over the next day or so. No additional tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

