Wednesday PM Forecast: record heat continues

As of 4pm Wednesday, the Metro Airport high temperature was 105°. This would be good enough to tie an all-time record high temperature for the site set previously last Saturday, Sunday and August 30, 2000. If it reached 106° for a short time (confirmation expected near 7pm) it would be a new benchmark for the city. If you are curious about the numbers from 1909, or all of the other records that have gone down this summer, CLICK HERE.

Through the weekend, record-breaking heat will continue causing drought conditions to worsen. There are a few small chances for rain in the 7-Day Forecast, but nothing looks to be heavy or widespread.

A ***RED FLAG WARNING*** will be in effect on Thursday. Ongoing drought conditions, hot temperatures, low afternoon humidity and light breezes will lead to critical fire weather and burning should be avoided at all costs.

An ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** will be in effect on Thursday. Hot temperatures in the 100s will pair with enough humidity to create feels-like temperatures over 113 degrees. Remain hydrated and don’t overexert outdoors.

An ***AIR QUALITY ALERT*** will be in effect on Thursday. Sunshine and hot temperatures will lead to increased ozone formation while some wildfire smoke from western Louisiana mixes into the atmosphere as well. These conditions will lead to unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups and so time outdoors should be limited.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight will feature mostly clear skies with low temperatures stopping near 80 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures topping out near 104 degrees. There is an outside shot at one or two showers forming later in the afternoon, but most will miss rain. CLICK HERE to take a look at 11 lists of records that put this summer heat into perspective.

Up Next: Friday through Sunday, mornings will start off stuffy in the low 80s. Afternoons will be mostly sunny with high temperatures surging into the 100 – 105 degree range. Humidity may not be quite as high as previous weeks, but the air temperatures will compensate for this to cause feels-like temperatures over 113 degrees. There may be a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms popping early next week as a weak front moves toward the area. However, it has been a trend this summer for showers to appear possible toward the end of the 7-Day Forecast only to have the heat dome continue to dominate and block the area from needed rainfall.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Franklin is producing heavy rain and life-threatening flooding while moving across Hispaniola. With maximum sustained winds of 40mph, the system is also bringing tropical storm conditions to Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic and this will be possible for Turks and Caicos on Thursday. Franklin with move northeast and away from the islands later this week and could regain some strength.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Emily found more than 1000 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands continue to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms northeast of its center. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development by tomorrow, and this system is likely to regenerate into a tropical depression or tropical storm late this week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some slow development through early next week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the central tropical Atlantic.

