Wednesday PM Forecast: rainmaker on the way

A round of rain and thunderstorms will overspread the Gulf Coast later Thursday. The culprit storm system will cause unsettled weather to stick around into the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to build in overnight as winds shift to the southeast. These two changes will likely cause lows in the upper 40s to occur closer to midnight with temperatures rising into daybreak. Thursday will be breezy with southeast winds of 10-20mph allowing moisture to flow into the region. Any glimpses of sunshine will be overtaken by overcast skies by midday as high temperatures top out in the upper 60s. Expect showers to begin during the afternoon hours. Some rain and slick spots will be possible for the drive home from work and school, so be prepared for slow going. The highest coverage of rain and thunderstorms will be Thursday evening and early into the night.

Up Next: Once the main swath of rain passes on Thursday night, a more soupy and unstable environment will setup for scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue into Friday morning. In fact, spotty strong thunderstorms with downpours and gusty wind will be a possibility. Some dry time is expected for the second half of Friday which will be mild with highs in the upper 70s. Any breaks of sun even leave a possibility for one or two spots to hit 80 degrees. A cold front will push into the area Friday night into Saturday with another round of rain and thunderstorms. Timing that second round is a little bit more difficult at this time, but Saturday does not look like a total washout and activity is expected to wrap up by Sunday morning at the latest. All told, about 2-3 inches of rain is expected with some isolated higher amounts. After weekend highs and lows in the 70s and 60s respectively, drier weather and more seasonable temperatures are expected next week.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next 7 days. The final day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is tomorrow.

– Josh

