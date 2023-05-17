Wednesday PM Forecast: passing front limits showers to end week

Behind a weak front, fewer showers and thunderstorms are expected to end the week. A second weak front will try to take a bite out of humidity over the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A weakening cold front will continue to drop southeast through the area overnight. As this happens, showers and thunderstorms will end from northwest to southeast though some clouds may linger. Light, northwest winds will guide low temperatures into the upper 60s. Thursday will feel a touch less humid but remain plenty warm. With mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. A stray shower is not out of the question, especially near the lakes and coast.

Up Next: Friday will also be rather warm with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 90s. Yet another weak front will clip the area on Saturday. This could spark a spotty, afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but outside activities are in no danger of being washed. On the other side of that front, a bit more noticeable change is expected for Sunday and Monday. Humidity will go down a notch, best noted in morning lows in the upper 60s.

--Josh

