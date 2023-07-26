Wednesday PM Forecast: hot temperatures favored to continue as rain chances stay low

It is starting to look a bit crispy on those lawns and gardens. Not much help is on the way; rain will be scarce throughout the extended forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any low topped clouds that managed to develop during the afternoon will fall apart into the evening hours. Low temperatures will go back into the mid 70s with calm winds. Thursday will be hot again. High temperatures will chug into the upper 90s. Still, humidity is going to the on the lower end with feels like temperatures just a few degrees higher than air temperatures. There may be a stray shower or storm during the afternoon, especially south of I-10.

Up Next: After a carbon copy to close the week, some changes will ensue over the weekend. Humidity and overall moisture in the atmosphere will start to increase on Saturday. By Sunday, this may be just enough to support isolated showers and thunderstorms during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. While this low possibility will exist through the early part of next week, at the same time, the big dome of hot air in the atmosphere will also be expanding over the Gulf Coast. With lows in the upper 70s and highs in the upper 90s, heat alerts may be needed once again for feels-like temperatures in the 105 to 110 range. Signs point to persistent heat and possibly even higher high temperatures for the middle and end of next week.

The Tropics: A tropical wave is located a couple of hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are expected to be favorable and there is a thirty percent chance of gradual development of this system later this week and into the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

--Josh

