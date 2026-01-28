Wednesday PM Forecast: Gradual warmup before strong front brings dangerous cold

Temperatures were a bit warmer today and will climb even more on Thursday ahead of a significant cold front. Once that front moves through, bitterly cold air returns, with wind chills potentially dropping into the single digits.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another cold night is ahead, with temperatures dipping below freezing. With lows mainly in the upper 20s, most areas should avoid a hard freeze. On Thursday, winds turn southerly, allowing warmer and slightly more moist air to move in. Highs will climb into the upper 50s, with a few spots reaching the 60s. Clouds will increase through the day, especially later, all ahead of another significant cold front.

Up Next: A few spotty showers will be possible early Friday as a strong cold front moves through, but the atmosphere will be moisture-starved, so rainfall will be light and limited. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s, with highs only reaching the upper 40s. Clouds will linger throughout the day. Much colder air surges in Friday night, with northerly winds increasing. Lows will fall into the lower 20s, and combined with 10–15 mph winds, wind chills could drop into the single digits. Any exposed skin should be covered early Saturday.

Cold air continues pouring in Saturday, keeping highs limited to the 30s. Although we will start the morning with a few clouds, these should clear throughout the day. The coldest night of this Arctic blast arrives late Saturday into Sunday. Winds will ease, but temperatures will once again drop into the lower 20s, with some locations falling into the upper teens.

More sunshine is expected for the second half of the weekend, helping temperatures rebound into the 40s. A warming trend then develops next week, with temperatures closer to average by Tuesday. Another cold front may arrive Wednesday, bringing a chance for showers.

