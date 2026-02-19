84°
Iberville deputies: Elayn Hunt Correctional officer arrested for malfeasance

Thursday, February 19 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GABRIEL - An Elayn Hunt Correctional employee was arrested Thursday for malfeasance in office, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said.

DShyra Hawkins, 21, was booked into Iberville Parish Jail, arrest documents say. The reason for the arrest was not provided in those documents.

Hawkins resigned from her position with the Department of Corrections, officials said.

