Tuesday PM Forecast: Post-Mardi Gras warmup, weekend temperature turnaround

Short-sleeve weather dominates the Storm Station forecast after Mardi Gras. The spring-like warmth will persist through the week, but a cold front this weekend will send temperatures plunging next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Cloud cover was awfully stubborn on Tuesday, which means many of them will likely carry over into the evening. Even if there are a few evening cloud breaks, low clouds will reestablish their presence overnight. Most will wake up to a cloudy sky on Ash Wednesday, with a few patches of fog possible. Morning lows will trend even milder, only reaching the upper 50s. Like recent days, morning cloud cover may take a while to break. This will keep temperatures in the 60s for much of the morning. Peek of sunshine combined with a warming southwesterly wind will push afternoon highs into the upper 70s, however. If sunshine ends up taking over, some areas could even reach 80°.

Up Next: Temperatures will trend upward through the remainder of the week, with highs edging toward the mid-80s by Thursday and Friday. Nighttime temperatures will follow suit, climbing out of the 50s into the 60s. The warmer setup will also coincide with a returning muggy feel, which may spark patchy fog development on many mornings. Days will begin with cloud cover and end with partial afternoon clearing.

It will take another cold front passage to break out of this pattern. One will start inching closer to the area on Thursday and Friday, bringing just enough moisture to mention a spotty shower chance. That front will slide through the region on Saturday, bringing a round of showers with a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Once the front passes, expect a quick temperature turnaround. Highs will drop into the 60s starting on Sunday, with lows possibly dipping to frost/freeze territory next week. Those who have planted for spring or put plants back outside will need to monitor this forecast closely.

