Wednesday PM Forecast: fog and warmth into ahead, next cold front in sight

Unseasonably warm temperatures for early February will continue with highs reaching the low to mid-80s through Sunday. These temperatures will approach or even surpass previous records. The mild and muggy mornings may also give way to some fog. A cooling trend is anticipated early next week, accompanied by increased chances of rain and thunderstorms.

A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from midnight to 9 am Thursday for St. Mary and Tangipahoa Parishes. Fog may cause visibility of one-quarter mile or less and could make driving conditions hazardous. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect mild conditions with a low of around 66. There is a possibility of a light, passing shower during the evening hours. Otherwise, mostly clear skies will give way to some patchy fog late, especially near bodies of water. The unseasonably warm weather will continue on Thursday with a high near 83, matching the record previously set in 2019. Any fog and low clouds early will give way to plenty of sun.

Up Next: Fog will continue to be the main weather concern into the weekend. By Sunday or Sunday night, a cold front is expected to move toward the Capital Area. Initially, this front should bring some rain showers, but the atmosphere won’t have much energy and thunderstorms are unlikely. This front will move slowly and could even stall north of the I-10/12 corridor until late Monday.

By Tuesday or Wednesday, another push from the atmosphere should send it into the Gulf, where it may slow down again. Meanwhile, an active wind flow over the stalled front could send multiple disturbances and accompanying rounds of rain across the area from Wednesday through Thursday.

