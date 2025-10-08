Wednesday PM Forecast: Cold front kicking the heat and steam to the curb

After days of heat and humidity, a cold front is set to sweep it all away. The front will leave behind a more pleasant feel in the days ahead.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will gradually clear as drier air moves in behind a cold front. The front will be by the coast around daybreak, resulting in slightly cooler temperatures for inland locations. However, a slight northeast breeze will keep lows above their coolest potential. Look for a low in the upper 60s for Baton Rouge and points north, but a few areas south may get stuck in the 70s. Humidity will take a noticeable dip on Thursday, with highs easing into the upper 80s under mainly sunny skies.

Up Next: Mostly sunny skies will prevail moving forward. Afternoon highs will only dip slightly through the weekend, staying in the mid to upper 80s. This is only a touch above average for early October. More notable is the humidity, which will gradually tumble through the rest of the week. Both afternoons and mornings will be more comfortable. The dropping humidity will result in even cooler starts. In fact, enough dry air may be in place over the weekend to send lows into the upper 50s — especially north of the interstates. Into next week, temperatures will begin warming by a few degrees as a ridge of high pressure takes over.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Jerry is encountering a fair amount of wind shear as of Wednesday afternoon. This is in large part why the storm has only gradually strengthened in the last day or so. Jerry will remain vulnerable to such conditions in the short term, and it now appears that it won’t become a hurricane until late week. Around that time, the storm will be getting close to the northern Leeward Islands. There, Tropical Storm Watches are in effect. Jerry will then make a sharp turn out to sea thereafter, posing no threat to the U.S. mainland.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms remain with a trough of low pressure moving west across the southwest Gulf. This system will move inland over Mexico on Wednesday night, ending any chance of tropical development. Formation odds are very low at this time. Regardless, areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are likely across portions of southern Mexico during the next day or so.

– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

