Wednesday PM Forecast: chilly night ahead, next rain targets weekend

The spring weather roller coaster is open for business. The Capital Area will go from breezy sunshine to weekend rain and back to clear skies. Here’s what to expect over the next several days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After sunset, winds should die down quickly, giving way to a calm night. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s overnight, and while we aren’t expecting a major freeze, some isolated spots along and north of the state line could briefly touch 32°F. Beneath mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb to the upper 60s on Thursday, making it a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors. By evening, winds will shift to a more southerly direction, setting the stage for a gradual warm-up.

Up Next: Friday looks warm and mostly dry, with highs pushing into the upper 70s. A few clouds will roll in, and while there’s a small, 10% chance of a stray shower, most places will stay dry. However, change is on the horizon as moisture increases ahead of our next system.

Saturday is shaping up to be our most active weather day. A cold front moving down from Canada will interact with a developing storm system over Texas, leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the severe weather risk looks low, but some stronger storms can’t be ruled out, especially in the afternoon and evening. Expect a soggy day with 70% coverage in measurable rain.

Sunday brings lingering clouds and a chance for a lingering shower, but there will be plenty of dry time for outdoor plans. The bigger change will be cooler temperatures, with highs dropping into the mid-60s. Don’t forget—it’s also time to spring forward as daylight saving time begins! Next week will start on a sunny and mild note. Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs rebounding into the 70s.

