Tuesday AM Forecast: Winter feel to end 2025, temperatures moderate to start 2026

To close out 2025, temperatures will be below average, with many not leaving the 40s today, and lows in the 20s tonight. 2026 will start with temperatures warming, and we will return to the 70s to end the week.

Today & Tonight: After a cold morning start with temperatures in the 30s, we will only top out in the upper 40s during the day. Some higher-level clouds will be around in the morning, but we will turn sunny in the afternoon. Overnight, the coldest air of the week moves in. Widespread lows in the 20s are expected. Don't forget the four P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes!

Up Next: Cold air won’t stick around much longer as temperatures steadily trend upward through the week. Overnight lows will rise above freezing, while afternoon readings climb back near 60° by New Year’s Eve and approach 70° on New Year’s Day. By Friday, highs are expected to reach the mid-70s. That warmth sets the stage for the next cold front, which could spark a few isolated showers or storms late Friday into Saturday. Overall, this front appears weak, with only a short-lived and minor cooldown expected for the weekend.

— Balin

