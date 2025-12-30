Cassidy: Multiple capital region groups to receive millions in federal funds to improve roadway safety

BATON ROUGE — Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Monday that more than $19.5 million in federal funds will be used on infrastructure projects across Louisiana.

Cassidy said that the funding, which comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will benefit projects to improve traffic safety, reduce injuries and fatalties and make roads overall safer.

In the capital region, one organization in East Feliciana Parish and two in East Baton Rouge Parish will receive funds to improve roadway safety infrastructure.

The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury is being awarded $1.2 million for comprehensive safety action planning and demonstration activities.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, the Capital Region Planning Commission will receive $1,185,662 for "supplemental safety planning and demonstration activities within the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Planning Organization." The city of Baker will also receive $160,000 to fund "Safe Streets and Roads for All safety planning activities."