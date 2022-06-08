Wednesday PM Forecast: as heat continues, better chance for showers to pop Thursday

As we expect for June, the next several days will be a battle between very warm temperatures and pop-up showers and thunderstorms. In general, heat will prevail as the dominant weather feature for now.

Next 24 Hours: Overall, skies are expected to remain mainly clear tonight. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms in Arkansas and Mississippi could slip south with just enough holding on for one or two spots north and east of Baton Rouge to receive some rain. Low temperatures will settle in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday, the streak of hot temperatures will continue with many locations surging into the mid 90s. Combined with dew point temperatures over 70 degrees, the feels-like temperatures will reach into the low 100s. By late afternoon, those hot temperatures may finally be enough for isolated showers and thunderstorms to bubble up and linger into the evening hours.

Up Next: Friday will finish a warm and humid workweek. After highs in the mid 90s, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon hours. Saturday will offer the highest coverage in showers and thunderstorms of the entire forecast period. Still, this will only bring measurable rain to about 30 or 40 percent of the forecast area. Those isolated, afternoon showers and associated clouds may keep high temperatures down by 2 or 3 degrees in the low 90s. After Sunday, chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will trend closer to zero to begin next week. That will mean a return to high temperatures in the mid 90s lasting for several hours in the afternoons. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quite. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: Thursday through Saturday, the stubborn upper level ridge responsible for the warm and stable atmosphere of late will start to erode on the eastern side. As this occurs, just enough instability may become available in the atmosphere for our significant daytime warming to build isolated convection. By Sunday, the upper level ridge centered over the Lower Midwest will try to edge back to the east. How quickly this occurs will determine how soon afternoon convection is stunted. By early next week, the ridge and drier pattern should win out once again. Basically, these subtleties in rain or not, really only make the difference in highs reaching the mid 90s on dry days or low 90s on days with any precipitation. Lows will steadily be in the low to mid 70s.

--Josh

