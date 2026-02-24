53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish leaders update residents on hazard mitigation efforts

2 hours 22 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, February 24 2026 Feb 24, 2026 February 24, 2026 6:36 PM February 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish leaders held a public meeting Tuesday to update residents on their ongoing hazard mitigation efforts.

Officials outlined new technology aimed at improving emergency communication. 

"Some of the most recent things we're doing with that hazard mitigation is we have an app now for the parish that matches our website," Parish Director of Homeland Security Chris Anderson said. "What that does is it gives the ability to push out information, weather alerts, and those type things that directly related to hazards."

Trending News

Parish leaders said the upgrades are designed to keep the community informed before, during and after severe weather. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days