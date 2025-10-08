Wednesday AM Forecast: Last morning with fog, much nicer feel by end of week

Today is the last day with morning fog and humid conditions. A cool front moving through later this evening will steadily drop moisture, leading to much lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

Today & Tonight: A dense fog advisory has been issued until 9am for much area. Visibilities less than a quarter of a mile will be possible in some locations. After the fog gets out of here, another hot and humid day is expected. Highs will get near 90 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. As a cool front gets closer in the afternoon and evening, spotty to isolated showers/storms will be possible. The air will steadily dry overnight after the front. Because of this, fog will not be in the forecast. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s under clearing skies.

Up Next: The air will get even drier by the end of the week and into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures will also begin to filter into the area. For multiple days in a row, expect mainly sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s, and lows in the lower 60s. Some locations could even get into the upper 50s for the first time this fall! These conditions look to have some staying power into next week, although temperatures will be a few degrees higher.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Jerry is still disorganized this morning, with its center stretched out and most storms south and east of it. Winds remain near 50 mph, and Hurricane Hunter aircraft will check the system later today. Jerry is moving quickly west-northwest and should pass near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday into Friday before turning north and then northeast this weekend. Some strengthening is expected as it slows and moves over warmer water, likely becoming a hurricane by Thursday. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for parts of the northern Leeward Islands, and nearby areas should stay alert for updates.

A trough of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible before it moves inland over southern Mexico later today or early Thursday. Regardless of development, areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are likely across portions of southern Mexico during the next day or so.

