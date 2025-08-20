Wednesday AM Forecast: Last day of extreme heat before storms take center stage again

Another scorcher today with feels-like temps topping 108°! Two incoming fronts will stir up storms through the end of the week before some drier, more comfortable air could sneak in by early next week.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday will be another scorcher with highs near 96° in Baton Rouge under a mix of sun and clouds. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 11 AM to 6 PM, with feels-like temps soaring past 108°. Limit outdoor time, stay hydrated, and take it slow during the hottest hours. With drier air in the upper atmosphere, only a few isolated storms may pop up this afternoon, but any that form could bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Tonight, skies will gradually clear with lows dipping into the 70s.

Up Next: As we head toward the weekend, the Storm Station is tracking two fronts that will influence our weather. The first arrives Thursday, boosting rain chances as moisture streams in from the south. Both Thursday and Friday will start off dry, but storms will spark earlier in the day and spread into the afternoon. Expect heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds—potentially disrupting afternoon commutes and after-school activities. Highs will top out in the low 90s before storms develop.

This Weekend: The departing front will lower rain chances. Saturday will feature a north-to-south split: higher storm chances south of I-10/12, fewer showers to the north. Sunday will be a transition day with drier air moving in, though a few spotty showers may still pop up. Both days will be warm, with highs near 93°.

Looking Ahead: Another front dives south early next week, bringing the first true taste of fall for much of the U.S. While Louisiana won’t cool down much, we could see a welcome dip in humidity and slightly cooler mornings—even if daytime highs don’t change much. Stay with the Storm Station the next few days as we get more details on this incoming cold front.

The Tropics: Hurricane Erin is moving NNW at 13 mph with winds near 100 mph Wednesday morning. Erin is a very large, powerful storm that will bring tropical storm conditions to some areas along the U.S. east coast even though no direct landfall is expected. A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the North Carolina coast. Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents will spread up the East Coast over the next several days, with rough seas also reaching Bermuda and Atlantic Canada.

Near the Leeward Islands in the Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues

to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while it moves near or the north of the northern Leeward Islands.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: Recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms located just southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands lacks a closed surface circulation. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next day or so while the system moves westward at around 15 mph. By the end of the week, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development.

