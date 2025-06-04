Wednesday AM Forecast: Isolated t-storms today as heat and humidity continue to build

Isolated storms are back in the mix today as deep Gulf moisture returns to the Capital Area. The rest of the week trends hot and mostly dry with temps soaring into the mid-90s and humidity continues to climb.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday will be warm with periods of clouds and sun. Deep Gulf moisture will gradually return to the atmosphere throughout the day, resulting in higher humidity levels and allowing for isolated pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon. Around 30-40% of the Storm Station's 13 Parish, 2 County coverage area is expected to see measurable rain this afternoon. High temperatures will climb near 90 degrees ahead of any rain showers.

After sunset, lingering radar activity will diminish and partly cloudy skies will remain. Overnight lows will be warm only falling near 73° in Baton Rouge, with a very sticky feel.

Up Next: Typical summer weather is instore from Thursday through Saturday—expect warm afternoons in the 90s, a mix of sun and clouds, and just a few spotty to isolated afternoon showers or storms. Rain coverage each day will stay relatively low, between 10-30%. If you're spending time outside, remember to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade.

As we look to early next week, there’s the potential for a weak cold front to move near the state. While it’s still uncertain whether it will push through or stall to our north, it's proximity would increase our chances for more organized rain and storms by late Sunday and into the next workweek. Check back in daily for the latest details.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

Meanwhile, over the western Atlantic, we're watching a broad area of unsettled weather. There’s only a small chance of tropical development over the next seven days, but if this feature edges closer to the East Coast, it could have an impact there. While no concern locally, it is something to monitor as hurricane season ramps up.

– Emma Kate C.

