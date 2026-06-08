Monday AM forecast: Back to Summer Heat This Week

Rain chances continue to drop across the Capital Region. Summer heat and humidity will become the bigger story this week.

Today and tonight: After weeks of frequent rain and tropical moisture, we’re finally moving into a drier pattern. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible Monday, but many neighborhoods across the Capital area will stay dry for most of the day. As rain coverage decreases, temperatures will begin climbing back into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will remain elevated thanks to recent rainfall, making it feel warmer during the afternoon hours.





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Up Next: The overall trend through the workweek is toward hotter temperatures and fewer storms. Afternoon highs will generally reach the lower 90s with heat index values pushing over 100 each day. A spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this will be a much more typical June weather pattern compared to the widespread rain seen over the past several weeks. By next weekend, Gulf moisture may begin increasing again, leading to somewhat higher rain chances.

Tropics: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet for now. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf during the next seven days.

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– Dave

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