Louisiana drivers see relief at the pump as gas prices drop statewide

BATON ROUGE — Gas prices in Louisiana have dropped about 30 cents per gallon compared to a month ago, according to AAA.

The average price now sits at $3.72 per gallon, which is still below the national average for gasoline.

Ty Gary noticed the difference when he returned home from Orlando and stopped to fill up a U-Haul.

"I didn't notice it right away, I noticed it when we were filling up our U-Haul right here, and I realized we weren't spending as much money to fill up each time!" Gary said.

Diesel prices also dropped, falling from $5.12 a gallon last month to $4.79.

Renee Amar, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association, said the drop gives truckers some financial breathing room. "What hurts them when it spikes is what's going to help them when they see a decrease, and so they are going to get that little bitty cushion back when the fuel prices go by down," Amar said.

Analysts say lower crude oil prices have helped push prices down, but warn that overseas instability could reverse those gains.

Don Redman of AAA pointed to the conflict in the region as the key factor. "It's all about the war in Iran. That means gas prices will remain unpredictable," Redman said.

Redman said crude oil is currently under $90 a barrel, but prices could climb. "You know we were looking at potentially paying 425-4.50 a gallon if things continue to heat up, but it's all about the price of crude, which is right now under $90 a barrel," he said.

The president hinted at possible retaliation after saying Iran shot down a United States military helicopter, a development AAA says could directly affect pump prices.

"I don't want anyone to be too optimistic that the prices are going to continue to drop, or I don't necessarily want you to be pessimistic, just understand the beast that it is," Redman said. "That we are at war and a region that could affect our prices at the pump in Louisiana."