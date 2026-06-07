Sunday AM forecast: Lingering rain today, then getting hotter next week

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast today, but the wet pattern that dominated the weekend is beginning to wind down. A drier and hotter stretch of weather is expected to settle in through much of next week.

Today and tonight: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop again today as lingering tropical moisture remains over South Louisiana. Rain coverage should be lower than what many areas saw Friday and Saturday, but some storms will still be capable of producing brief heavy downpours. With soils saturated from recent rainfall, it won't take much additional rain to create localized flooding in poor drainage areas. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s where rain is limited.





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Up Next: A more noticeable drying trend begins Monday and continues through much of the upcoming week. While a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain possible each day, many locations around Baton Rouge will spend more time dry than wet.

As sunshine returns, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will exceed 100 degrees during the afternoons by the middle and latter part of the week, bringing the first prolonged stretch of summer heat in weeks. Heat index values will approach “Heat Advisory” conditions, which is when the “feels-like” temperature hits 108 degrees.

Tropics: The tropical wave responsible for this weekend's unsettled weather is currently dissipating. The National Hurricane Center is not forecasting tropical cyclone formation anywhere in the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean Sea, or the Gulf during the next seven days.

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– Dave

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