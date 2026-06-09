Tuesday PM Forecast: time to simmer in break from storms

Mainly dry afternoons will persist through the workweek, resulting in hotter temperatures. The next pattern change is slated for early next week with increasing showers and thunderstorms.

More Heat This Week: highs in the low 90s, feels-like low 100s

Transition Over the Weekend: still hot, late-day pop-ups

Next Week Stormy Stretch: more gloomy, rain days

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a quiet and mild evening across the Baton Rouge Area. Skies will stay mostly clear into the morning and allow temperatures to settle down into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will bring another typical summer day. Early sun will send thermometers into the low 90s by afternoon. A weak upper-level ridge will largely keep a lid on the atmosphere with no more than spotty showers and thunderstorms. Most will not get any rain.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday will remain warm and humid with just spotty to isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There will be enough humidity for feels-like temperatures to briefly peak over 100 degrees.

Tropical moisture will continue to load in the atmosphere over the weekend, bringing a subtle daily increase of showers and thunderstorms. Expect plenty of dry time both days, especially during the mornings, but measurable rain coverage for the 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast Area will increase to 40% and 50%, respectively.

Even more changes are expected early next week. A weak front will drift south and stall out between I-10 and I-20. Since the front will lose its forward momentum and essentially park over the region, it will act as a continuous launchpad for daily clusters of showers and thunderstorms. While the rain will successfully cap our afternoon temperatures back down into the upper 80s, it looks like another stretch of unsettled weather will take hold next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

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