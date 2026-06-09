Person of interest taken into custody after shots fired during Baker High football practice

BAKER — One person of interest was taken into custody and questioned after Baker Police responded to reports of shots being fired just outside the school's football stadium during a morning practice.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. on Monday. Dunn said that one of his officers heard shots being fired on the west side of the football stadium.

When police arrived on the west side of the field, they saw one person running away, who they quickly detained as a person of interest. A representative from Helix Community Schools told WBRZ that the incident involved one or two individuals who are not part of the team.

According to Dunn, the shooter fired shots toward the field from outside the field's fence, but did not step foot onto the field.

Whoever is arrested in connection with the shooting will likely be charged with attempted first-degree murder, Dunn said.

No one was struck by gunfire, Dunn said.

Following the shooting, Dunn said that an officer will arrive with the team at every morning practice starting this week in an effort to boost security around Baker High's football team following the incident.

The school system said they are working closely with police to investigate the situation, with Helix noting that one person was apprehended.