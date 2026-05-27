Wednesday AM Forecast: Heavy rain threat this afternoon, flash flooding possible

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Today & Tonight: We are looking at a relatively calm start this morning, though keep an eye out for some patchy fog early on. Rain prospects will climb steadily through the day as a line of storms pushes toward the Capital Area. We could see the first rounds of showers and thunderstorms arriving by mid-morning, with the activity becoming much more numerous as we head into the afternoon. About 80% of the Capital Region is in line for a soaking, with the highest likelihood coming during the PM hours. Temperatures could top out in the mid-80s, though afternoon highs will ultimately depend on exactly when the rain moves in.

Because there is a lot of moisture to work with, Wednesday's storms are going to be capable of dumping high rain amounts in a short window. The most intense downpours could produce 1 to 3 inches of rain per hour, which is enough to easily trigger localized street flooding. Use caution if you are out on the roads, especially later on today. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways or navigate around barricades—it takes surprisingly little water to stall out your vehicle.

Once the sun goes down, we will lose our daytime heating, causing the storm threat to rapidly diminish. Expect overnight lows to settle in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: The current Flood Watch is set to expire at 7 p.m. Wednesday, but we may see another one issued for Thursday. It is really going to depend on how much leftover moisture remains hanging around after Wednesday's activity clears out. The latest Wednesday morning data indicates a slightly drier trend for Thursday, but the Storm Station is still forecasting scattered to numerous thunderstorms across the area.

We are keeping rain in the forecast for Friday, though recent models hint that a bit of drier air might attempt to filter in, which would scale back the overall storm coverage. That drying pattern looks to gain more traction on Saturday, leaving us with just some isolated, heat-driven pop-up storms in the afternoon. With fewer clouds and storms around, temperatures will naturally respond by climbing closer to 90 degrees.

By Sunday and Monday, long-range models suggest a weak "cold" front will drift toward the region, which would trigger a minor increase in daily showers and storms. If that front successfully pushes all the way through early next week, it will decrease humidity levels and shove the bulk of the rain down toward the coast. That outcome isn't locked in just yet, so keep checking back with the Storm Station as the details come into sharper focus.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.