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Saturday PM Forecast: One more hot day before heavy rain threat next week
Heat and humidity will dominate once again on Sunday, but major changes are on the horizon. An unsettled pattern emerges next week, and some could even see heavy rainfall.
Tonight & Tomorrow: A quiet night is in store for the Capital Area, with muggy lows in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, although there will be a few more of those pop-up storms. Highs will reach into the mid-90s, with peak feels like temperatures in the triple digits. During the PM hours, showers and storms will begin to fire, but coverage should stay isolated.
Up Next: The weather gets very busy early next week, and we could already have a decent amount of storms by early Monday morning. From that point forward, we will have multiple rounds of showers and storms through the end of the week. As of now, Monday and Tuesday are looking to be the most active days. AM and PM commutes could both be affected, so be prepared for slower drive times. Heavy rain will be a distinct possibility, which means we could see some localized areas of flash flooding. Through the end of the week, 3-6 inches of rain will be likely, but some isolated locations could see much higher amounts.
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The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure just offshore of eastern Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Significant development is not anticipated before the low moves inland over eastern Mexico by early Sunday. The system could re-emerge over the northwestern Gulf on Tuesday or Wednesday while interacting with a frontal boundary, but conditions there are expected to be only marginally conducive for development.
– Balin
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