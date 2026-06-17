Former Bone and Joint Clinic building to become Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center

BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute has a future home and the building that will house it is already in the works.

A multi-million dollar investment is transforming the former home of the Bone and Joint Clinic into a dedicated destination for cancer care.

The building will undergo a full renovation as part of the project.

Updates on a timeline will be released as construction and renovation work moves forward.