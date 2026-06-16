2 arrested in BRPD drug bust along Ruby Court; officers seize fentanyl, promethazine and more

BATON ROUGE — Officers arrested two people accused of dealing fentanyl, promethazine, heroin and other drugs on Ruby Court, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday.

BRPD said it began investigating drug trafficking along Ruby Court in May.

Police say they found large quantities of fentanyl, promethazine, marijuana, cocaine, alprazolam (commonly known as Xanax), opioids, heroin, more than $5,000 in cash, a multi-caliber AR pistol and two 9mm handguns.

Police arrested Jeremiah Brooden and Frankie Smith in the drug bust. Brooden faces several drug and gun charges. Smith is charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and a red light violation. BRPD said he has a history of drug, theft and domestic violence arrests.