Crews in New Roads working to restore power after Tuesday rainfall, flooding

NEW ROADS- On Wednesday morning, residents in New Roads near Poydras and Fifth streets woke up without power.

Tuesday afternoon's storms knocked down a transformer along with several power lines and trees. The area was closed to the public until crews arrived to cut the tree and clear the roadway. However, the power remains out until crews arrive to restore it.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux anticipates power to be back on in the area by this evening.

"The New Roads city crew will be out here this morning," Thibodeaux said.

Despite the power outages, the sheriff says his department is ready for the second round of storms.

"Many of our people are coming in at 2 o'clock and 4 o'clock this evening and they are going to work all night until the weather comes," Thibodeaux said.

Stay up to date with this week's storms from WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.