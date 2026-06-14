Sunday AM forecast: After a hot Sunday, rain returns to the forecast

The heat holds through today, but the heavy rain threat builds for early next week.

Today and tonight: Another hot and humid day is ahead across the Capital Region. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 90s, with heat index values approaching 105 degrees during the hottest part of the day. A few isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible.





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Tonight will remain warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s. Clouds will gradually increase overnight as moisture begins to build ahead of a stalled front expected to approach the region early this week.

Up Next: Monday marks the beginning of a much wetter weather pattern. A weak front will stall near the region while deep tropical moisture surges northward. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Monday, with the highest rain chances expected Tuesday.

Current forecast guidance suggests many areas around Baton Rouge could see 2 to 3 inches of rainfall between Monday and Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding, especially Tuesday when the greatest flood threat is expected. Rain chances remain elevated through the middle of the week before gradually decreasing late week.

Tropics: A broad area of low pressure over eastern Mexico is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. Development chances remain low, with only a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days. Regardless of development, tropical moisture associated with this system will help increase rain chances across Louisiana early this week.

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– Dave

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