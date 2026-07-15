Wednesday AM Forecast: Heat becomes the main story as rain chances decrease

The weather pattern will undergo plenty of change in the coming days. Instead of rain and cooler temperatures, expect lots of sunshine, hot conditions, and limited rain chances.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday will kick off on a much quieter note than Tuesday. Expect more sunshine and no major disruptions from the skies during the AM commute. Since we will have less clouds, afternoon temperatures will climb back into the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible in the PM hours, but for the vast majority, it’s going to be a dry day. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows near 73°.

Up Next: A ridge of high pressure will build over the region on Thursday, dominating the weather pattern through early next week. This system will suppress cloud cover and rain development while increasing temperatures. Daily highs will consistently reach the low-to-mid 90s. Combined with high humidity, heat indices will exceed 100 degrees daily, potentially nearing advisory criteria of 108 degrees on Friday. To mitigate heat-related risks, schedule strenuous outdoor activities for the early morning and maintain proper hydration.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

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