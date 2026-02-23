54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mobile clinic headed to several East Baton Rouge Parish schools providing language development services

BATON ROUGE — A mobile clinic is headed to several East Baton Rouge Parish schools on Tuesday to provide speech and language development services for English learners.

As part of a partnership between the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and Southern University's School of Nursing and Allied Health, the Jag Mobile, a 38-foot clinic designed to provide health services to medically underserved people, plans to visit one elementary school, one middle school and one high school with plans to expand in the future. 

The project is funded through the school district's Comprehensive Literacy State Development 3.0 grant, which was awarded to the district last March. 

"We're taking the intent and purpose of the grant and really expanding it," director of Literacy for EBR Schools Dr. Joy Abernathy said. "Not only are students receiving additional speech and language pathology services, but we're also opening doors for their families to get other services."

The unit contains two fully equipped examination rooms, allowing university faculty and interns to provide services directly on school campuses. 

