100°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Website helping Louisianians track wildfires across state, beyond

1 hour 13 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, August 25 2023 Aug 25, 2023 August 25, 2023 12:36 PM August 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police are directing the public to a wildfire tracking website to help residents understand the threat and to keep them updated on the spread of the fires.

The "Wildfire Aware" web page identifies wildfires that have been reported, then provides information on them -- such as the number of acres burned and the size of the crew battling the flames.

"Please utilize this real time wildfire tracking site if you would like a better view or understanding of the locations in Louisiana that are being impacted," LSP said in a social media post on Friday.

Additional information is being provided through the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and local agencies.

Trending News

RELATED: Mandatory evacuation issued for Beauregard Parish town as wildfire approaches

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days