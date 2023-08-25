Website helping Louisianians track wildfires across state, beyond

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police are directing the public to a wildfire tracking website to help residents understand the threat and to keep them updated on the spread of the fires.

The "Wildfire Aware" web page identifies wildfires that have been reported, then provides information on them -- such as the number of acres burned and the size of the crew battling the flames.

"Please utilize this real time wildfire tracking site if you would like a better view or understanding of the locations in Louisiana that are being impacted," LSP said in a social media post on Friday.

Additional information is being provided through the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and local agencies.

