68°
Latest Weather Blog
Child injured, adult in critical condition after shooting at North Acadian Thruway, Fairfields Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured, with a child being hurt and an adult in critical condition, after a shooting on North Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue.
Officials said a child was transported in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries at North Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue, while another person was transported in critical condition off Tecumseh Street.
Trending News
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the adult who was critically injured drove away and passed out behind the wheel, leading to his vehicle crashing into a house on Pawnee Street. BRPD also confirmed the dispute was domestic in nature.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
best bets
-
Tire shop stacks tires so high it blocks neighbor's view, blight court...
-
EBR School District hosting mid-year hiring event this weekend
-
2une In Previews: Voice actor for Scooby Doo, man behind 'Leatherface' hosting...
-
EBRSO: Man arrested after Zachary drug bust; meth, cocaine, body armor amongst...