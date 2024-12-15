62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bicyclist killed in Friday night Plaquemine crash

2 hours 54 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, December 14 2024 Dec 14, 2024 December 14, 2024 9:37 PM December 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - A crash on La. Highway 1148 in Iberville Parish resulted in the death of a Plaquemine bicyclist Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

Jonathan Harris, 36, was riding a bicycle west on La. Highway 1148 when another vehicle in the lane of travel struck the back of his bicycle. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. and declared Harris dead on the scene.

Trending News

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days