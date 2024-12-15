Bicyclist killed in Friday night Plaquemine crash

PLAQUEMINE - A crash on La. Highway 1148 in Iberville Parish resulted in the death of a Plaquemine bicyclist Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

Jonathan Harris, 36, was riding a bicycle west on La. Highway 1148 when another vehicle in the lane of travel struck the back of his bicycle. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. and declared Harris dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.